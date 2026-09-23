Delhi L-G orders park safety audit, Pink Police deployment after Aastha Kunj gangrape

Pink Police personnel will be deployed around Delhi’s parks following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple, with Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ordering a safety audit of every capital park within a week.

The directive marks a shift from treating parks primarily as civic spaces to addressing them as public-safety and policing zones, particularly after sunset.

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L-G Sandhu, who met the Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner and DDA vice-chairman on Wednesday, directed officials to examine lighting, security, patrolling and cleanliness.

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The move follows the alleged gangrape of the teenager inside Aastha Kunj Park on Monday evening. Police have arrested the three accused.

Aastha Kunj exposes the vulnerability

The incident has brought renewed scrutiny of the 142-acre DDA park, where reports found poorly lit stretches, unmanned gates, broken portions of the boundary and CCTV gaps. Police have also acknowledged challenges in patrolling such a large and densely vegetated area.

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Meanwhile, the L-G has also asked the DDA and MCD to explore maintenance partnerships with resident welfare associations, private organisations and educational institutions to address long-term upkeep.