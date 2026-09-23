DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G orders park safety audit, Pink Police deployment after Aastha Kunj gangrape

Delhi L-G orders park safety audit, Pink Police deployment after Aastha Kunj gangrape

Women personnel to strengthen beat patrolling; DDA, MCD told to fix lighting, security and access gaps

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:53 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders a safety audit of every capital park within a week. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

Pink Police personnel will be deployed around Delhi’s parks following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple, with Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ordering a safety audit of every capital park within a week.

The directive marks a shift from treating parks primarily as civic spaces to addressing them as public-safety and policing zones, particularly after sunset.

Advertisement

L-G Sandhu, who met the Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner and DDA vice-chairman on Wednesday, directed officials to examine lighting, security, patrolling and cleanliness.

Advertisement

The move follows the alleged gangrape of the teenager inside Aastha Kunj Park on Monday evening. Police have arrested the three accused.

Aastha Kunj exposes the vulnerability

The incident has brought renewed scrutiny of the 142-acre DDA park, where reports found poorly lit stretches, unmanned gates, broken portions of the boundary and CCTV gaps. Police have also acknowledged challenges in patrolling such a large and densely vegetated area.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the L-G has also asked the DDA and MCD to explore maintenance partnerships with resident welfare associations, private organisations and educational institutions to address long-term upkeep.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts