Delhi L-G reviews progress of TOD, urban infra projects

Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of transit-oriented development (TOD) and key urban infrastructure projects.

He stressed the need for faster execution and adherence to construction timelines.

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In a post on X, Sandhu said the review focused on expediting project implementation, improving coordination among agencies and ensuring strict compliance with construction milestones.

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“Delhi needs integrated, sustainable infrastructure that improves connectivity and quality of life,” he said, reiterating the importance of delivering people-centric projects within defined timelines to build a future-ready “Viksit Dilli”.

Transit-oriented development focuses on planned urban development around public transport networks to improve connectivity, encourage efficient land use and reduce dependence on private vehicles.