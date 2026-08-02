Delhi L-G Sandhu calls for affordable breast cancer screening in Capital

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday inaugurated the first congress of the Asian Oceanian Society of Breast Imaging (AOSBI) in India, using the platform to push for wider access to breast cancer screening, affordable diagnostic imaging and stronger public awareness, describing early detection as the key to saving lives and improving outcomes.

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The inaugural congress, held under the theme “One Region, Many Voices: Advancing Breast Imaging Across Asia and Oceania”, brought together doctors, radiologists and healthcare professionals from India and abroad. Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said breast cancer had become one of the most common cancers affecting women globally, but added that timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment could significantly improve survival and quality of life. He stressed the need to expand screening services and ensure quality healthcare reached every section of society.

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Turning his focus to affordability, the L-G urged doctors and medical entrepreneurs to work towards making diagnostic imaging more accessible. He also called for concerted corporate social responsibility initiatives so that advanced screening and detection technologies reached people who were otherwise unable to afford them.

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Noting the presence of several women doctors from Delhi among the delegates, Sandhu appealed to them to actively spread awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection within their communities and medical practices.

L-G Sandhu further said India’s selection to host the inaugural AOSBI Congress reflected growing international confidence in the country’s healthcare ecosystem and its expanding role in medical research, affordable healthcare and scientific cooperation. He concluded by calling for equitable access to cancer care, saying every woman, irrespective of her socio-economic background or place of residence, should have access to timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and compassionate care.