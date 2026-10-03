Delhi L-G Sandhu leads heritage walk, launches Delhi Ridge e-book

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday led a heritage walk at Sanjay Van, highlighting the capital's natural and built heritage and underscoring the need to make its historical legacy more accessible to the public.

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The walk, organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in collaboration with the INTACH Delhi Chapter, was attended by around 200 heritage and nature enthusiasts. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Mehrauli MLA Gajender Yadav and DDA Vice-Chairman N. Saravana Kumar were also present.

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The trail took participants through the Small Fortification, Large Fortification and the historic Lalkot Wall within Sanjay Van. Swapna Liddle, Adviser to the INTACH Delhi Chapter, guided the walk and shared insights into the history, architecture and significance of the conserved structures.

During the event, Sandhu launched the e-book, "Exploring the Delhi Ridge: Reviving the Heritage of the Lungs of Delhi", prepared jointly by the DDA and the INTACH Delhi Chapter. The digital publication brings together heritage sites located across the Northern, Central, South Central and Southern Ridge zones in a single resource.

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The e-book features eight heritage trails, QR-enabled interpretation tools, digital maps, photographs and researched narratives on monuments spread across the four Ridge zones. An "Inventory of Built Heritage Sites - Ridges of Delhi" has also been prepared, documenting 243 geo-coordinated heritage structures.

The QR-enabled content will be linked to on-site signages and digital maps, enabling visitors to access information about heritage structures while exploring the designated trails. The DDA said the initiative combines documentation and digital technology to make Delhi's heritage more accessible and engaging.

The initiative follows the DDA's recently concluded week-long Heritage Week, which featured activities focused on art, culture and heritage awareness, particularly among young people.

The authority said the heritage walk and e-book launch form part of its broader efforts to preserve Delhi's historical legacy while enhancing green public spaces and ensuring that the city's development remains balanced with its ecological and heritage character.