Delhi L-G Sandhu okays 18-member panel for safer, affordable student housing

Delhi has begun a major push to provide safer, affordable and adequate accommodation for students following the Satya Niketan tragedy, with a high-level committee tasked with reviewing gaps in student housing and recommending measures to improve safety standards in PGs and hostels.

L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the formation of an 18-member high-level committee headed by Education Minister Ashish Sood. The panel will assess the shortage of student accommodation in the Capital and work out policy measures and coordination between various government departments to expand access to safe housing.

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The initiative follows a meeting held by L-G Sandhu with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Affairs Minister Ashish Sood on September 7, after the Satya Niketan incident.

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The meeting directed officials to review existing guidelines for PG accommodations, explore alternative student housing through universities, MCD and the DDA, and examine whether vacant government buildings could be converted into accommodation for students.

The new committee will oversee measures related to student housing and safety while working towards a coordinated policy involving multiple government agencies.

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The committee has been given 60 days to submit its recommendations. One of its key tasks will be to assess the gap between the number of students in Delhi and the hostel accommodation currently available to them.

It will also examine the possibility of constructing or expanding student hostels through universities, the MCD, DDA and other government agencies. The feasibility of using vacant or underutilised DDA housing and other suitable government properties will also be assessed.

Govt land, buildings to be identified

The panel will identify government land and buildings that could potentially be used to develop additional hostels or student accommodation.

It will also recommend measures to encourage universities and educational institutions to develop safe, affordable and properly regulated hostel facilities for students.

Another key proposal will be a centralised database of student accommodation, covering institutional hostels as well as registered PG facilities.

Digital system to flag unsafe PGs

The committee will suggest a mechanism through which students can report unsafe accommodation, overcrowding, fire risks and other serious safety concerns, with provisions for time-bound action.

A centralised digital monitoring system or dashboard could also be developed to track such complaints and accommodation facilities.

Standard emergency evacuation and disaster-response protocols for hostels will be recommended, along with regular fire and disaster mock drills and safety-awareness programmes for students, hostel wardens, university officials and PG operators.

18-member panel brings key agencies together

The Education Minister will chair the committee, with the Principal Secretary/Secretary, Education, serving as member secretary.

Its members will include the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, NDMC chairperson, MCD Commissioner, DDA vice-chairperson and the principal secretaries/secretaries of Home, Revenue, Health and Family Welfare, Urban Development, Law and PWD.

The Chief Fire Officer of the Delhi Fire Services and vice-chancellors of Delhi University, GGSIP University, Ambedkar University Delhi and NSUT will also be members.

The committee has been empowered to bring in other government officials, departments, agencies, technical experts or institutional representatives whenever required.