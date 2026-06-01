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Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G Sandhu orders action against illegal constructions in city

Delhi L-G Sandhu orders action against illegal constructions in city

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:41 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday reviewed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) civic action plan and called for stricter enforcement against illegal constructions and unauthorised structural expansions across the Capital.

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Chairing a high-level meeting with MCD officials, the LG assessed measures aimed at strengthening urban governance, improving civic infrastructure and enhancing structural safety.

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Sandhu directed the civic body to enforce building bylaws strictly and adopt a time-bound strategy to curb unauthorised constructions.

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“I took a high-level review meeting of MCD to drive a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure and enhanced structural safety across the Capital. I also emphasised strict enforcement of building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions and directed the MCD to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively,” he said.

The L-G also reviewed monsoon preparedness and directed officials to expedite the desilting of stormwater drains. He asked the civic body to carry out road and pavement repairs to reduce dust pollution and intensify garbage clearance drives to improve sanitation across the city.

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Public welfare initiatives also featured in the discussions. Sandhu reviewed the implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme, which provides ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, and stressed the need to speed up its rollout.

He also directed officials to finalise a participatory Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework for the rejuvenation and maintenance of public parks.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to improving living conditions, Sandhu said the focus remained on creating a “safe, planned, clean and dignified living environment” for Delhi residents, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive development.

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