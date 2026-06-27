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Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G Sandhu pays homage to predecessor Arjan Singh

Delhi L-G Sandhu pays homage to predecessor Arjan Singh

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. File
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday invoked the legacy of one of India's most decorated military leaders, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, saying his life continues to offer a lasting lesson in courage, integrity and public service.

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L-G Sandhu was addressing the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Memorial Lecture. Sandhu, the second Sikh to hold the office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor after Arjan Singh, described it as a privilege to serve in a position once held by the Air Force legend, recalling the former L-G’s contributions not only on the battlefield but also in public life. Sandhu is serving in the same constitutional office that was once held by Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh.

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Paying homage to Arjan Singh, Sandhu said the Marshal's extraordinary life was closely intertwined with many of the defining moments of independent India's history. He highlighted Arjan Singh's leadership during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, for which he was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, describing it as a defining chapter in the country's military history.

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Recalling the qualities that defined the five-star officer, Sandhu said Arjan Singh's humility, unwavering integrity, professionalism and composure under pressure continue to inspire generations of Indians.

He said the most meaningful tribute to the legendary soldier and statesman would be to uphold those values through selfless service and commitment to the nation.

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Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh remains the only Indian Air Force officer to have attained the five-star rank and is widely regarded as one of the architects of modern Indian air power. His leadership during the 1965 war and his later years in public service continue to occupy a special place in India's military history.

L-G Sandhu’s lecture keeps alive the legacy of one of India's most distinguished military leaders while reminding Delhiites that Arjan Singh also played a constitutional role in governing the national capital.

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