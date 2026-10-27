Delhi L-G Sandhu renews top cop’s NSA powers for 3 months

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has renewed the authority of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to exercise the powers of a detaining authority under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for another three-month period, in line with the established quarterly renewal process.

A Home (Police-II) Department notification dated October 19, published in the Delhi Gazette on October 26, states that the L-G has directed that the Delhi Police Commissioner may exercise the powers of a detaining authority under Section 3(2) of the NSA from October 19, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

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The notification has been issued under Section 3(3), read with Section 2(e), of the NSA. It states that the Delhi L-G was satisfied that issuing the direction was necessary. However, the notification itself does not cite any particular protest, incident or security situation as the reason for the renewal.

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The renewal comes after a similar three-month authorisation covering the period from July 19 to October 18. When that order came under scrutiny in July amid the protests, the Delhi Police had officially clarified that the renewal of the Commissioner's NSA powers was a routine quarterly extension and part of the established administrative process.

The police had said no specific proposal or request had been initiated in connection with the protests and that the order should not be interpreted as a measure taken in response to any particular event. It also pointed out that such powers were conventionally renewed every three months.

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The latest notification follows the same established pattern, with the new period beginning immediately after the previous three-month authorisation ended on October 18. The 2025 Gazette records show the same arrangement being renewed for successive three-month periods, further indicating that the current notification is part of a recurring administrative exercise rather than a newly introduced power.

The order, therefore, does not by itself mean that the NSA has been invoked against any individual or that any fresh detention has been announced. It simply authorises the Police Commissioner to exercise the statutory powers available to a detaining authority under Section 3(2) during the specified period.

The notification was issued by the Home (Police-II) Department on behalf of the L-G and circulated to the Delhi Secretariat, Union Home Ministry's Security Division, Director General (Prisons), Tihar, and the Legal Adviser to the Commissioner of Police.