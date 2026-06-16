Delhi L-G Sandhu sets six-month timeline for revival of 32 historic Yamuna ghats

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate Yamuna rejuvenation projects, positioning the river’s revival as a long-term urban transformation exercise that combines flood resilience, ecological restoration, heritage conservation and public engagement.

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At a review meeting held at the Yamuna Sports Complex, the L-G assessed the progress of initiatives being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) along the Yamuna floodplains and called for time-bound implementation of projects linked to the river restoration and floodplain management.

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Terming the Yamuna as both Delhi’s ecological lifeline and a critical urban asset, Sandhu said efforts related to flood preparedness, river restoration, groundwater recharge and environmental sustainability must move forward through an integrated and outcome-driven approach.

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Officials informed the meeting that restoration and riverfront development works have been completed across nearly 1,700 hectares of the Yamuna floodplains. As part of the exercise, around 88,574 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 4,998 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste had been removed. Nearly 1,425 acres of floodplain land had also been reclaimed, restored and secured against encroachment.

The review further highlighted ecological interventions undertaken across the river corridor. According to officials, more than 0.7 million native trees and over 10 million riverine grasses and wetland species had been planted across the floodplain ecosystem. Thirty-five wetlands with a combined water-holding capacity of nearly 1,420 million litres had also been developed to improve groundwater recharge, support biodiversity and strengthen the floodplain’s natural ability to absorb flood impacts.

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Sandhu also reviewed the progress of ecological destinations developed along the river corridor, including Asita, Baansera, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vanasthali, Kalindi Aviral and Yamuna Vatika. These sites, officials said, had emerged from previously degraded and underutilised areas into restored ecological and public spaces.

Sandhu also stressed the need to revive 32 historic ghats located along the Yamuna Bazar and described the initiative as an important step towards preserving the city’s cultural and heritage landscape. Officials briefed him on a study conducted by INTACH that proposes conservation-led interventions, landscaping, improved pedestrian connectivity and visitor facilities to strengthen the link between heritage preservation and riverfront renewal.

Reviewing the broader riverfront development strategy, the L-G underscored the potential of combining spiritual tourism, heritage conservation, green spaces and flood resilience to create an important public and cultural destination along the Yamuna. He said the initiative should generate livelihood opportunities while helping citizens reconnect with the river.

Calling for stronger coordination among agencies, Sandhu directed officials to pursue Yamuna rejuvenation as a flagship urban transformation programme with measurable outcomes and timely execution. He was informed that the Yamuna Bazar revitalisation project is being taken forward in coordination with multiple agencies.

Directing the departments to expedite approvals and preparatory work, he asked them to ensure that restoration and redevelopment activities begin in phases within the next six months while adhering to fixed timelines.