Delhi L-G Saxena misusing his powers, let him fight MCD polls: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

In a sign of mounting tension between the two sides, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Saturday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of "misusing his powers" and said "he should fight the MCD polls" instead.

The Delhi government and the L-G have been at loggerheads over several issues.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had for the first time openly attacked Saxena and accused him of obstructing programmes and schemes of the AAP government.

"Since there is a change in MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) and there are 250 wards now, even we have a proposal. We want L-G VK Saxena to fight the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi.

"He has been misusing his powers in the national capital. Let's see whether the citizens support him or not," Pathak said.

Polling for MCD will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.