Delhi L-G sets June 30 deadline for rainwater harvesting readiness

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed civic agencies to complete all pending repairs, desilting and maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems by June 30 while reviewing the Capital’s preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

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Chairing a high-level meeting attended by senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the L-G also ordered a comprehensive assessment of the total installed capacity of rainwater harvesting structures across the city to strengthen groundwater recharge and long-term water conservation planning.

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L-G Sandhu instructed agencies to ensure that all existing rainwater harvesting systems become fully operational before the onset of the monsoon and called for the adoption of advanced water conservation technologies in place of conventional methods wherever feasible.

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According to officials, the DDA currently manages 624 rainwater harvesting structures, of which 621 are functional. Desilting and cleaning have already been completed at 587 sites, while maintenance work at the remaining locations is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The DDA also plans to construct 24 new rainwater harvesting structures at key public locations, including Bhikaji Cama Place multi-level car parking, Vikas Sadan, sports complexes in Saket, Commonwealth Games Village, Chilla, Yamuna, Poorvi Delhi, Netaji Subhash Place, Dwarka Sector 23 and beneath the Palam-Dwarka flyover.

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The MCD informed the L-G that maintenance checks have been completed at 1,277 of its 1,289 rooftop rainwater harvesting sites, with the remaining 12 under rectification. The civic body has also installed automated digital piezometers on a pilot basis at three locations to monitor groundwater levels and evaluate the effectiveness of rainwater harvesting systems.

The NDMC reported that cleaning and maintenance work has been completed at 290 of its 340 existing and planned rainwater harvesting structures. The remaining 50 units are scheduled to be made operational by June 25.

Officials also informed the L-G that the NDMC has constructed 61 modular rainwater harvesting pits during 2025-26, each with a storage capacity of 30,000 litres. These structures use recycled polypropylene blocks and geotextile materials, allowing faster installation and efficient use of urban space.

The L-G directed officials to continue monitoring progress and ensure that all systems are fully prepared before the monsoon, stressing the importance of rainwater harvesting in addressing groundwater depletion and improving water security in the Capital.