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Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu approves promotion of 23 principals to deputy directors

Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu approves promotion of 23 principals to deputy directors

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:03 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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L-G Sandhu has approved the promotion of 23 principals of the Directorate of Education to the post of Deputy Director of Education, bringing a long-awaited elevation covering the vacancy years 2025 and 2026.

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The promotions follow a Departmental Promotion Committee meeting held at the UPSC on August 6. The UPSC forwarded its recommendations to the Directorate of Education, after which the proposal was cleared by the Chief Secretary before being placed before the L-G.

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The move also marks a step up for the 23 educators. From running individual schools, they will now take charge of multiple institutions and play a role in district or zone-level education administration.

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The latest promotions also come against the backdrop of the previous DPC for the post, held on July 1, 2025, which filled 16 vacancies for the 2024 vacancy year.

The approval follows the established administrative process, as the LG is the appointing authority for the Group A post of Principal. With the latest decision, experienced school heads move into positions carrying a wider administrative brief, shifting their role from managing a single campus to overseeing education delivery across several institutions.

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The development therefore goes beyond individual promotions, placing 23 experienced educators in positions from where they can influence education administration and policy implementation across larger areas of Delhi’s government school system.

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