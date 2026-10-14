Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu calls for outcome-based approach to PPP projects

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday called for a carefully planned, outcome-oriented approach to public-private partnership (PPP) projects, stressing that the appropriate model should be selected on the basis of the nature of the service, financial viability, risk distribution and public interest.

Addressing a capacity-building programme on “Leveraging Public Private Partnership: Policy, Benchmarks, Partnership Frameworks and Outcomes” at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Dwarka, the L-G said PPPs should not be viewed merely as an alternative source of financing, but as a framework combining public purpose with private-sector capabilities.

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“PPP is not simply an alternative source of financing. It is a framework that combines public purpose with private sector capabilities, while clearly defining responsibilities, risks, performance standards and accountability,” he said.

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Sandhu emphasised that PPPs were not suitable for every public service and that the choice of model must depend on the capacity of the public authority, scope for private participation, allocation of risks and outcomes expected by citizens. He asked government officers to evaluate projects across their entire lifecycle rather than confining their assessment to departmental responsibilities.

A project, he pointed out, could be technically feasible but financially unsustainable, attract private investment but fail to provide affordable services, or be completed on time but face operational difficulties because of inadequate maintenance planning. Such concerns, he said, must be addressed at the planning stage.

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Identifying potential areas for PPPs in Delhi, Sandhu cited urban transport and mobility, healthcare, education, water management, waste processing, renewable energy and digital governance.

He also called for a practical, action-oriented PPP Playbook for Delhi Government officers to help them identify suitable projects, assess feasibility, structure contracts, allocate risks, coordinate approvals and monitor performance. Studying projects that had encountered difficulties, he added, could be as instructive as examining successful partnerships.

Soyabahmed Kalal, Director, NITI Aayog, highlighted the importance of evidence-based planning and shared the Mission’s work with States and Union Territories through institutional partnerships and capacity-building programmes.

GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma highlighted the role of universities in supporting development partnerships, citing the institution’s expertise in management, law, engineering, architecture, healthcare, technology and environmental studies. He said universities could provide continuity and multidisciplinary support to government departments in planning, implementing and evaluating development projects.