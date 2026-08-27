Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders officials onto streets to check waterlogging

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) TS Sandhu has directed heads of departments and agencies to remain on the ground round the clock as the Capital grapples with waterlogging following heavy and record rainfall within a short span.

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The directions came at a late evening meeting on Tuesday, where the LG reviewed the situation with senior officials from agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board, PWD, NDMC, traffic police, the divisional administration and the MCD.

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Officials told the meeting that while the situation was not fully satisfactory, it was better than during the preceding three monsoons. They also pointed to serious legacy problems in drainage and related infrastructure, which they said had followed years of inaction and would take time to address.

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Sandhu, however, made clear that the immediate response could not wait for longer-term repairs. He directed officials to treat waterlogging as a disaster requiring a “war-footing” response and said a “whole of government” approach was non-negotiable.

He asked departmental and agency heads to personally oversee remedial work from the streets during flooding instead of monitoring events from their offices. He also ordered faster installation of pumps at all identified vulnerable points to prevent waterlogging.

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Sandhu said senior officers and engineers must match the presence and accountability already being shown by MLAs and ministers on the ground.

He further directed officials to ensure real-time redressal of complaints raised through media, social media and other platforms. His office, he said, would closely monitor compliance.

The stated priority at the meeting was swift relief for citizens and a safer, better-managed “Viksit Dilli”.