Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials

New Delhi August 31
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for “false” corruption charges against him, officials said on Wednesday.
Saxena has refuted the AAP leaders’ charge of Rs 1400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman as a “figment of their imagination”, they said.
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, officials said.
