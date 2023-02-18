Delhi L-G tried to influence mayoral poll case, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, February 18
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that L-G VK Saxena had tried to influence the case filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi in the Supreme Court.
Kejriwal alleged that the L-G had appointed the same advocate in the case for the Delhi government who had been representing him (L-G) in the same case. “How come the same advocate represent two parties in the same case?” Kejriwal questioned.
“This amounts to criminal contempt of court,” said Kejriwal at a press conference.
Earlier in the morning, Kejriwal sent a proposal to the L-G to hold mayoral elections on February 22. The Delhi government sent a fresh proposal to the L-G a day after the apex court asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to issue notice for the elections within 24 hours.
Kejriwal said, “Most actions by the L-G regarding the MCD mayoral election were illegal and unconstitutional.”
