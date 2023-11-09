Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited Azadpur Mandi on Tuesday. He said today that he would raise the issues of road dust and smoke from trucks with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his next meeting.

Saxena visited the mandi following repeated requests and complaints by different stakeholders, including traders, regarding severe lack of sanitation and public amenities, parking woes and inadequate fire safety arrangements among others.

An official said, “During the visit, the L-G saw huge amounts of road dust flying and smoke from trucks plying to and from the mandi, adding to the already alarming air quality emergency in the city.”

The Lieutenant Governor said that he would take up this issue with the Chief Minister in their next meeting, the official added.

During the visit, the L-G was “anguished” at the overflowing sewage, open defecation, stray animals, garbage all around and the stench in the mandi, an official said.

The official said, “Saxena expressed grave displeasure at the hellish condition in which thousands of traders, more than a lakh labourers and visitors to the Mandi were forced to stay.”

The majority of the complaints pertained to non-removal of garbage from the mandi and acute mismanagement in parking of trucks and other smaller goods vehicles, the official added.

Saxena also pulled up officials over the lack of toilets, roads and drinking water on the mandi premises, the official added.

Traders told the L-G that there was just one entry and exit for the trucks which leads to severe congestion and a huge pile up of trucks, posing a serious threat in case of any emergency like the recent fire incident in the mandi, he said.

