Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday defended before the Supreme Court his decision to sack 437 consultant/fellows/researchers engaged by the Delhi Government, asserting that their appointments were “non-est and illegal” as they were made without adhering to provisions for reservation for Scheduled Castes and other classes.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the L-G said, “The consultants /fellows /researchers engaged were indulging in political activities as opposed to undertaking the work enlisted in the “Programme Details” issued by the Legislative Assembly.”

“The approval of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor was not taken, which was mandatory under the contemporaneous law,” the affidavit stated. “The selection criteria were revised after inviting the applications and (selection) was rigged to appoint persons who are ineligible. The selection process was fraught with favouritism and nepotism,” it alleged.

Noting that the challenge to the ordinance was based on arbitrariness and malice premised on political grounds, as opposed to legal and constitutional grounds, the L-G submitted that the Delhi Government has not disputed Parliament’s competence so far as NCT of Delhi was concerned and there was no submission that the ordinance was contrary to Article 239AA or Article 123 of the Constitution.

