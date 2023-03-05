Delhi L-G VK Saxena gives nod to training of 87 teachers in Finland

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena today approved the Education Department’s proposal to send primary in-charges for a training programme to Finland. The move comes after a months-long tussle between AAP-led Delhi Government and the L-G over the issue.

However, the L-G advised the government that such programmes should be conducted in the country in order to optimally utilise the resources and maximise the benefits of the programmes.

Apart from giving the approval to the proposal, the L-G has increased the number of primary in-charges who will got to Finland from 52 to 87. This is said to have been done to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the Education Department.

Notably, Delhi CM, along with all the party’s MLAs, had marched to the L-G’s residence to stage a protest for denying approval to the proposal. Commenting on delay in approving the proposal, the L-G clarified that the delay in the approval was due to the government’s reluctance to provide details of the impact assessment and analysis of similar foreign training programs in the past.

“Despite the reluctance of the Education Department to submit the report of impact assessment on the outcomes of foreign training programs conducted in the past, I agreed in principle to the proposal of the training programme solely in the interest of facilitating an executive decision, flawed that it may be, rather than joining issues to enable anarchic disruption,” the L-G noted.