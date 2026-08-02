Delhi L-G’s citizen-centric push helps DDA clear 85% grievance backlog

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reduced its pending public grievances by more than 85% in the first six months of this year, bringing the backlog down from 22,946 cases at the beginning of January to 3,167 by the end of June, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to make grievance redressal a key focus of governance.

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According to the DDA, the push began soon after Sandhu assumed office as Lieutenant Governor, when he instructed departments to become more responsive, improve efficiency and adopt a citizen-centric approach. During his initial meetings with senior DDA officials, he specifically asked the authority to proactively address public complaints and ensure they were resolved without delay.

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The authority said over the six-month period, it disposed of 19,779 grievances received through multiple platforms, including CPGRAMS, L-G Listening Post, CM Jan Sunwai/PGMS, DRMS, Mobile 311 and Samasya Nidan Sewa. The reduction in pending complaints, it said, followed continuous monitoring, regular reviews and greater accountability across departments.

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The DDA said L-G Sandhu had consistently directed the authority to adopt transparent, responsive and accountable governance so that complaints are addressed promptly while reducing the backlog of pending cases. It added that the grievance redressal system had been strengthened through time-bound disposal of complaints backed by regular follow-up and institutional oversight.

As part of the mechanism, the authority conducts public hearings twice every week, on Mondays and Thursdays, allowing residents to walk into DDA offices without prior appointments to raise their grievances. Deputy Directors and Directors meet citizens between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm, while Commissioners and senior officers are available between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm. The DDA said around 6,000 people attend these public hearing days every month.

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The authority also said its vice-chairman has regularly sensitised officers across departments to give the highest priority to grievance disposal, while cases continue to be reviewed through regular follow up with field units to prevent unnecessary delays.

The DDA said it would continue to strengthen its grievance redressal system through technology-enabled monitoring, regular performance reviews, biweekly public hearings, stronger departmental accountability and sustained follow-up to ensure complaints are resolved promptly, transparently and effectively.