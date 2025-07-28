Delhi: Labourer falls to death at site

A 35-year-old construction labourer died after reportedly falling from a height while working at a resort in north Delhi’s Bakoli area, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 26 while the labourer, identified as Mohan, a resident of Palm Green, Alipur, was engaged in construction work at Palm Green Resort. He was rushed to SRHC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We received information from SRHC Hospital regarding a person having been brought dead. The enquiry was assigned to ASI Ravinder,” the police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Mohan fell while working at the construction site. A case is being registered under appropriate sections of law and further investigation is underway,” the officials added.