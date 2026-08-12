Delhi launches 4 tourism circuits

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched four spiritual and heritage tourism circuits to turn the national capital from a “transit city” into a “destination city” by encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore its religious, cultural and historical heritage.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the circuits at the Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Conclave-2026 at Akshardham Temple. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also attended the event, organised on the theme “Delhi: The Capital of Spirituality, Heritage and Experiences”.

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The four circuits link religious, spiritual, cultural and historical sites across the city as integrated travel experiences. The government said the initiative would expand Delhi’s tourism offering beyond a few prominent monuments and showcase its wider cultural and spiritual diversity.

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Addressing the conclave, Gupta said visitors should not merely pass through Delhi or see a handful of monuments, but stay longer and experience its neighbourhoods, architecture, cuisine, traditions and diverse faiths.

“Tourists from India and across the world should stay in Delhi, discover its diversity and connect with its spiritual heritage,” she said.

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Gupta said Delhi’s identity extended beyond the Red Fort, Purana Qila and Humayun’s Tomb. The capital was also home to temples, gurdwaras, churches, mosques, and Buddhist and Jain sites that reflected India’s “unity in diversity”, she said.

She said people from almost every part of the country lived in Delhi and continued to celebrate their traditions and festivals, making the capital a “living reflection” of India’s cultural and spiritual ethos.

The Chief Minister said the circuits were designed to offer visitors a complete experience rather than simply connect tourist spots. Longer stays would also create jobs and economic opportunities for hotels, restaurants, tour operators, local guides, artists, artisans and small businesses, she said.

Four circuits launched

The Soul of Delhi (Circuit 1): Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Agrasen Ki Baoli, Lotus Temple and Akshardham Temple. It showcases the city’s spiritual diversity and cultural heritage.

The Heritage of Delhi (Circuit 2): Birla Temple, Jhandewalan Mata Mandir, Jantar Mantar, Yogmaya Mandir and Jagannath Temple. It brings together religious and historical landmarks.

Delhi’s Sacred Harmony (Circuit 3): Praacheen Hanuman Mandir, Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Ambedkar Memorial, Purana Qila and Hazrat Nizamuddin. It highlights Delhi’s multi-faith character and historical legacy.

Echoes of Delhi (Circuit 4): Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Buddhist Temple, Church of Redemption, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Chhatarpur Mandir and Linga Bhairavi Sannidhanam. It combines religious sites with archaeological and spiritual attractions.

Gupta said growing global interest in Indian spirituality, yoga, peace and inner balance offered Delhi an opportunity to emerge as a major spiritual tourism destination.

She also called for greater collaboration among spiritual institutions, the hospitality sector, tour operators, heritage organisations, local businesses, experts, content creators, travel influencers and the media to promote Delhi’s cultural and spiritual heritage in India and abroad.

The government said the initiative would help put Delhi on the global tourism map by bringing spirituality, heritage and culture together in a more comprehensive experience for visitors.