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Home / Delhi / Delhi launches anti-diarrhoea drive, unveils maternal health guidelines

Delhi launches anti-diarrhoea drive, unveils maternal health guidelines

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh during the 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign' programme being organized by the Directorate of Family Welfare , at Delhi Sec. in new Delhi on Tuesday
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Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday launched the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2026, virtually inaugurated a Model Integrated Nutrition Centre at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital, and unveiled new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and clinical algorithms for the management of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) and pregnancy and postpartum sepsis.

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The campaign, which will continue until July 31, aims to strengthen awareness, prevention and early treatment of diarrhoeal diseases among children. As part of the launch, the minister distributed ORS packets and zinc tablets to children and parents, highlighting the importance of timely treatment in preventing child mortality.

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Addressing healthcare professionals, frontline workers and other stakeholders, Singh stressed the need for collective action to tackle diarrhoeal diseases, particularly during the monsoon season.

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“Diarrhoea may appear to be a common illness, but its consequences can be severe, especially for children. Through awareness, timely treatment, community participation and improved nutrition services, we can prevent avoidable child deaths and ensure a healthier future for every child,” Singh said.

The minister urged ASHA workers, ANMs, anganwadi workers and community volunteers to ensure awareness about hygiene, safe drinking water, sanitation, and the use of ORS and zinc reaches every household.

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A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Model Integrated Nutrition Centre, which brings together nutrition services and multiple healthcare systems, including allopathy, AYUSH, homoeopathy, Unani and yoga, under one roof.

The minister said, “This Integrated Nutrition Centre reflects our vision of bringing together different streams of healthcare for the benefit of citizens. I urge media representatives and stakeholders to visit the facility and see how modern medicine, AYUSH, homoeopathy, Unani and yoga have been integrated under one roof to provide holistic care. Our goal is to establish at least one such centre in every district of Delhi so that the benefits of integrated healthcare and nutrition services reach all sections of society.”

The newly released maternal healthcare guidelines are designed to help doctors, nurses and frontline health workers identify and manage high-risk conditions more effectively.

Emphasising Delhi’s child health goals, Singh said, “Achieving a single-digit Infant Mortality Rate is an ambitious but attainable goal. It will require the collective efforts of government agencies, healthcare professionals, development partners, frontline workers and local communities. Every child deserves a healthy start to life, and we are committed to ensuring that no child is left behind.”

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