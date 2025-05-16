Delhi launches cultural branding drive to attract global attention

In a bid to position Delhi as a global cultural and tourism destination, the city’s Minister for Art, Culture & Languages and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, presided over a key review meeting with leading PR and media agencies on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat. The session was conducted under the “Branding Delhi” campaign — a flagship initiative aimed at promoting the capital’s heritage while highlighting its modern aspirations.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Mishra said the campaign is more than a promotional effort — it is a strategic vision to elevate Delhi’s historical grandeur, cultural richness and contemporary achievements on the world stage. “Delhi’s identity is deeply rooted in its legacy and inclusive spirit. It is time we build a powerful brand that reflects the pride of Delhi globally,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to shift the perception of Delhi from being merely a transit destination for tourists to a city worth exploring in depth. “We want visitors to stay longer, discover more and immerse themselves in Delhi’s unique blend of historic, religious and cultural landmarks — many of which remain under-promoted,” Mishra added.

The review session brought together branding consultants, digital media strategists and promotional agencies. The discussions centred around creating a participatory and innovative roadmap, combining digital outreach, international cultural collaborations and focused tourism campaigns.

The campaign is supported by a dedicated budget under the Delhi Government’s 2025-26 financial plan. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has earmarked funds specifically for promoting Delhi as a “Developed Capital,” signalling a strong political commitment to the initiative.

Key proposals under discussion included the launch of an International Film Festival to attract filmmakers and audiences from across the globe, an Investment Summit aimed at drawing both domestic and international investors and the development of a new tourism circuit connecting iconic locations such as Kartavya Path, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, National War Memorial and the new Parliament House.

Minister Mishra concluded by stating the campaign offers an opportunity to not only reimagine Delhi’s global image but also inspire civic pride among its residents. “This initiative will unlock new opportunities in tourism, film and investment, while establishing Delhi as a true cultural powerhouse,” he said.