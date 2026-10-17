Delhi launches fresh verification drive for 47.6 lakh 'deleted' voters

Nearly 47.6 lakh voters excluded from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls will get another opportunity to establish their eligibility, with election authorities launching a fresh verification drive ahead of the publication of the final voter list on December 4.

As part of the exercise, special camps will be held at polling stations on October 18 and October 25, to help voters check their details and submit applications for inclusion. The claims and objections deadline is October 30.

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The draft rolls, published on August 31, contained around 97.5 lakh voters, against approximately 1.45 crore voters before the revision. Those excluded were categorised as ‘absent’, ‘shifted’, ‘deceased’ or ‘duplicate’ during the door to door enumeration.

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A total of 13 district election officers (DEOs), 70 electoral registration officers (EROs), 902 assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), 1,313 BLO supervisors and 14,947 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been deployed for the exercise.

Booth level officers will re-verify cases to identify eligible voters who may have been wrongly excluded. Those whose names are missing can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion into the electoral rolls.

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The exercise is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with election authorities aiming to complete the verification and disposal of cases by November 30 before publishing the final rolls on December 4.