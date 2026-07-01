Delhi launches Green Drive Portal: Citizens can now book tree plantation slots, get free saplings

In a bid to turn tree plantation into a mass movement, the Delhi Government on Wednesday launched the Green Drive Portal, an online platform that allows residents to book plantation slots, request free saplings and register as “Green Warriors” under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

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Launching the portal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is designed to encourage greater public participation in the city’s afforestation efforts and announced that 70 lakh saplings will be planted across Delhi under the Ridge Forest Restoration Programme.

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“The campaign does not belong to the government alone. Every Delhiite can become a Green Warrior and contribute to making the Capital greener and healthier,” Gupta said.

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The portal offers four key features — online booking of plantation slots, the ‘Vriksh Rath’ service that delivers free saplings to schools, RWAs and institutions with space for plantation, a nursery locator to help residents collect free saplings from government nurseries and an “Environment Saviour” feature that enables citizens to volunteer for environmental initiatives.

The Chief Minister said the Ridge Forest Restoration Programme would be formally launched later this month by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Besides the plantation drive, 300 new electric buses and new inter-state bus routes will also be flagged off.

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The government plans to plant native species such as peepal, banyan, neem, arjun, jamun and gular as part of a scientific restoration of the Delhi Ridge to improve biodiversity, carbon sequestration and green cover.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the portal has mapped plantation sites across all 70 Assembly constituencies, allowing residents to select a location and time for plantation.

He said the initiative aims to involve schools, colleges, Resident Welfare Associations, industries and civil society groups in year-round plantation and environmental conservation activities, with the goal of ensuring every Delhiite plants and nurtures at least one tree.