Delhi launches smart command centre to monitor water supply, detect leaks

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In a move aimed at reducing water wastage and improving response to pipeline leaks, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday inaugurated an Intelligent Command and Control Centre (IC³) to monitor water supply networks and track complaints and repair work through a single digital platform.The minister also flagged off a dedicated Emergency Response Vehicle equipped to handle major pipeline leaks and minimise delays in restoring water supply.

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Both initiatives were launched at JWIL Infra Limited's office on Shivaji Marg.

The command centre will integrate data from supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), smart meters, consumer complaints and GPS enabled field vehicles. The integrated dashboard will allow officials to identify vulnerable locations, monitor repair teams and track the status of complaints.

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The system will also use artificial intelligence and digital twin technology to anticipate pipeline bursts, identify areas facing low water pressure and analyse demand patterns, enabling officials to detect potential disruptions before they escalate.

Speaking at the inauguration, Singh said, “For us, water management is not just about supplying water. It is equally important to prevent wastage, identify problems quickly and ensure that people do not have to suffer because of a pipeline leak or an avoidable disruption. Technology must translate into a visible improvement in the everyday lives of Delhi’s residents.”

The initiative comes as JWIL Infra Limited is executing the Delhi Jal Board's Chandrawal Water Supply Project under Packages 2, 3 and 4, covering areas accounting for approximately 10 per cent of Delhi's population and geographical area.

The newly introduced emergency vehicle is equipped with high-capacity submersible dewatering pumps, a 60-kVA generator and essential pipeline repair equipment. It can operate independently of power availability at the repair site, while the GPS integration will allow the command centre to track its movement and coordinate emergency deployment.

The vehicle will serve all three Chandrawal project packages and is expected to reduce repair delays, water supply interruptions and damage to roads caused by major pipeline leaks.

Emphasising accountability, Singh said, “Our focus is clear: less water wastage, faster repairs and greater accountability. When a complaint comes in, the response should be quick and the action taken should be trackable. We want systems that help officials make better decisions on the ground and deliver better services to people.”

He added, “A few minutes can make a significant difference when a major water pipeline develops a leak. Having equipment ready to move, instead of arranging it after an emergency occurs, can save time and help restore services sooner. This is the kind of practical improvement Delhi needs.”