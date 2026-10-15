Delhi launches smart command centre to monitor water supply, detect leaks
The command centre will integrate data from supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), smart meters, consumer complaints and GPS enabled field vehicles. The integrated dashboard will allow officials to identify vulnerable locations, monitor repair teams and track the status of complaints.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference as Delhi Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood and Parvesh Verma are also present at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, Civil Lines, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
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