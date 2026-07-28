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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member wanted for murdering gym owner held

Delhi: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member wanted for murdering gym owner held

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba crime syndicate who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in connection with the murder of a gym owner in south Delhi’s upscale Greater Kailash-I was arrested from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

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The accused, identified as Saddam Hussain, alias Sonu, had been on the run since September 2024 in the murder case of Nadir Shah. According to the police, 16 members of the crime syndicate had already been arrested in this case. Hussain was tracked and apprehended from Amroha, UP and a pistol, along with three live cartridges were recovered from his hideout, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi.

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The case dates back to the night of September 12, 2024, when Nadir Shah, a businessman and co-owner of a gym, was fired upon outside his gym in Greater Kailash-I, South Delhi. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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Tripathi said that Hussain along with Sajid Faddi, a close associate of Hashim Baba, had provided logistic support to the shooters and other accused of the syndicate involved in the murder. He facilitated concealment of weapons used in the murder.

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