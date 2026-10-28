Delhi lawyers call off strike after ACP, SHO transferred over Shahdara standoff

The co-ordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi on Wednesday called off its indefinite abstention from judicial work with immediate effect after the Delhi Police Headquarters transferred ACP Manasvi Vashistha and Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO of the Shahdara police station, amid the ongoing standoff between lawyers and police.

Forty-three other SHOs have also been transferred, according to an official circular.

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The strike, which entered its second consecutive day on Wednesday, had brought judicial work to a standstill across Delhi’s district courts, affecting litigants, undertrial prisoners and people awaiting hearings.

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The transfer orders for the two officers were issued on October 28, following demands by lawyers for action against the police officials concerned and an impartial investigation into the alleged assault on advocate Lalit Bansal and the subsequent confrontation at the Shahdara police station.

The decision to call off the strike followed a meeting between the Delhi Police representatives, Bar Council of Delhi officials and presidents and secretaries of the district court bar associations.

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The co-ordination committee has requested advocates to resume judicial work immediately. It said other agreed matters would continue to be monitored, including completion of an enquiry into complaints against the erring police officials within two months, prompt apprehension of the accused in FIR No. 248/2026 and finalisation of the investigation in FIR No. 252/2026 within one week.