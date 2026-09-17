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Home / Delhi / Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker attends Commonwealth human rights workshop in S Africa

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker attends Commonwealth human rights workshop in S Africa

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. File
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Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday participated in a workshop on human rights and peace at the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. The workshop, titled “Protecting human rights and promoting peace: The role of Parliaments”, discussed the role of legislatures in safeguarding human rights, strengthening parliamentary oversight, upholding international humanitarian law and promoting peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Later, Gupta met Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Secretary General Stephen Twigg and presented him with three publications highlighting significant aspects of India’s parliamentary, constitutional and political history.

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The publications included ‘Ek Shatabdi Yatra: Shri Vithalbhai Patel’, which traces the parliamentary legacy of Vithalbhai Patel; ‘370: Undoing the Unjust — A New Future for J&K’, which examines the abrogation of Article 370 and the political and constitutional developments surrounding the decision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership; and ‘Proceedings of the War Conference Held at Delhi, 27th–29th April 1918’.

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