 Delhi legislators get 66 per cent hike in pay. This is what they will draw now : The Tribune India

Delhi legislators get 66 per cent hike in pay. This is what they will draw now

In July last year, Delhi Assembly passed Bills pertaining to the hike in pay for city’s MLAs

Delhi legislators get 66 per cent hike in pay. This is what they will draw now

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 13

Delhi’s legislators will now get an over 66 per cent hike in their salaries and allowances as a proposal by the Delhi government to increase their pay has received the president’s nod.

The Delhi government has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, an MLA who used to draw a total monthly pay of Rs 54,000 will now get Rs 90,000.

Their monthly basic salary has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, chief whip, and the leader of opposition has been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.70 lakh per month.

Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000. They will also get a secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000.

Besides they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh that was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000), and free medical treatment.

In July last year, the Delhi Assembly passed Bills pertaining to the hike in pay for Delhi’s MLAs, who were considered among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The bills, after being passed by the assembly, were sent for the president’s nod.

The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs issued the notification, dated March 9, after the president’s nod.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

4
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

5
Trending

‘No water in train toilet… I am bearing the pressure’: Passenger’s appeal to railways not just fetches him help but rib-tickling memes too

6
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

7
Haryana

Haryana CM gives call for ushering in another agri revolution

8
Entertainment

Oscars: 'Naatu Naatu' live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

9
Trending

Anand Mahindra shares comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s rant over Japanese dish sushi to substantiate his earlier post on ‘Indianization’, see hilarious video

10
Nation

Russia to operate 64 weekly flights to Indian cities

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge constitution bench

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge Constitution Bench

The top court posts the matter for arguments on April 18, sa...

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur

Chaudhary had died on January 14 after suffering a cardiac a...

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

The exam will be re-conducted


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Amritsar: Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Ajnala Row: Panel submits report to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sector 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30°C

19-day-old infant admitted to Chandigarh's GMCH-32 NICU found injured

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi's MLAs get over 66% salary hike

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; seek grants

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; demand grants

Punjabi University VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory