Delhi LG, CM unveil Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk, honouring former MP and Punjab Kesari editor

One of Delhi’s busiest intersections got a new identity on Friday as Britannia Chowk on Lawrence Road was officially renamed Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk, in honour of veteran journalist, former BJP MP and former Punjab Kesari editor Ashwini Kumar Chopra.

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The newly named chowk was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who jointly unveiled the plaque at a ceremony attended by senior BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs and members of the Punjab Kesari family.

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Remembering Chopra’s contribution to journalism and public life, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the late editor had devoted his life to truth, society and national interest, using journalism as a tool to amplify people’s voices and bring public concerns into the national conversation.

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“Naming this important chowk after him is not merely a formality but a tribute from society to his personality and contribution,” Gupta said, adding that his legacy of fearless journalism and public service would continue to inspire future generations.

The renaming carries significance beyond a symbolic gesture. Ashwini Chopra, popularly known as “Minna”, was among the most recognisable faces in North Indian media and later went on to represent Karnal in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. As editor of Punjab Kesari, he was known for championing public-interest issues and maintaining cordial ties across the political spectrum. He passed away on January 18, 2020, after battling cancer.

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Lieutenant Governor Sandhu described the Delhi government’s decision as a fitting tribute to a personality who was “deeply committed to society and the nation”. He urged citizens and authorities to ensure that the newly renamed chowk becomes one of the cleanest and most well-maintained public spaces in the capital.

“It is now our collective responsibility to make this chowk the cleanest and most beautiful public space in Delhi so that the honour associated with Ashwini Chopra’s name is preserved forever,” he said.

The event saw the presence of Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, former Union minister Vijay Goel, Adarsh Nagar MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia, Tri Nagar MLA Tilak Ram Gupta and former Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, among others.

The ceremony concluded with tributes to Chopra’s contributions to journalism, politics and social service, with speakers expressing hope that his ideals of truth, public service and national commitment would continue to guide future generations.