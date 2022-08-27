 Delhi LG office returns 47 files signed by CMO staff instead of CM Arvind Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Delhi LG office returns 47 files signed by CMO staff instead of CM Arvind Kejriwal

VK Saxena had flagged the issue in his letter to Delhi CM on August 22

Delhi LG office returns 47 files signed by CMO staff instead of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. PTI File

PTI

New Delhi, August 27

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office has returned 47 files signed by CMO staff instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a move that is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the capital, sources said on Saturday.

The move came nearly a week after LG VK Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinion and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.

The files returned by the LG Secretariat included those related to the education department and the Waqf Board among others, sources at the LG office said.

They claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the LG raising the issue.

"Some of the files that have been returned back to the CMO were sent without the chief minister's signature even after LG's letter while others were received earlier by LG office," they said.

Saxena had flagged the issue in his letter to Delhi CM on August 22, stressing on the chief minister's signature on files sent by CMO for seeking his approvals and opinion, in the interest of smooth and effective governance, sources said.

The LG had noted in his letter that files from CMO were being sent for his approval and opinion with notings like 'CM has seen and approved' and 'CM has seen' it', but not having his signatures.

"In the recent months, a significant number of proposals, as a matter of routine, has been submitted by the CMO for the LG's approval or opinion through joint secretary or additional secretary, with the remarks 'Hon'ble CM has seen and approved the proposal' without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication," the LG had said.

The LG had also asked the chief minister to introduce the e-office system, implemented in most government offices, so as to enable seamless movements of files.

The latest development comes amid the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the office of the LG over various issues.

The CBI probe recommended by Saxena into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy has already become a flashpoint between the AAP and BJP.

The LG in his letter had cited a provision of the Manual of Office Procedure, 2022, that provided that in rare and urgent cases when a minister is sick or travelling, his/her approval can be taken telephonically and communicated by his private secretary in writing.

However, the minister was to confirm his decision after joining back.

The LG had flagged the issue saying the "practice" of submission of files on a routine basis under the signatures of CMO officials needed to be avoided.

In absence of chief minister's signature, it was not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by him or not, he had said in the letter.

The handling or receipt of files by the joint or additional secretary at CMO constrained the LG office to communicate the Lt Governor's decision to those officials, it had also said.

LG office sources said files were duly signed by chief ministers prior to 2013.

Since assuming office, LG Saxena has alleged various discrepancies in the functioning of the government. The AAP in turn has accused Saxena of working on the directions of the BJP-led Central government to derail its development works.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

6
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road