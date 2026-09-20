Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu hears public grievances

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday attended the Delhi Police’s weekly ‘Thana Divas–Jansunwai’ at Maurya Enclave police station and personally heard grievances of residents.

Around 250 persons attended the session, during which the LG interacted with complainants. The grievances were recorded and officers concerned were directed to examine the issues and take appropriate action in accordance with law, the police said.

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The initiative, relaunched in June on the LG’s directions, has so far seen 1,309 sessions across Delhi’s 15 police districts, during which more than 10,000 complaints have been resolved, according to the police.

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Around 11,000 people have attended the public hearings since their relaunch, they added.

The programme provides residents a platform to raise complaints, suggestions, requests for assistance and concerns relating to police functioning and public safety.