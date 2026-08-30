Delhi lines up Rs 2,800-cr infra push during PM Modi birthday fortnight

Delhi is set for a major infrastructure push from September 17 to October 2, when the Delhi Government will observe ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

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The fortnight will see the inauguration of completed projects spanning roads, transport, sewerage, water management, education, power and civic amenities. The biggest among them is the Rs 1,635 crore Phase III of the Barapullah Elevated Road, linking Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar.

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CM Gupta said the programme has added significance this year as Modi, who became Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, is set to complete 25 years in public office. She described the fortnight as an initiative dedicated to Delhi’s residents and the development of the capital.

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Among the road projects ready for inauguration are an underpass near Mukarba Chowk on the Outer Ring Road and a Rs 54.10 crore approach road connecting Badli Junction with Haiderpur Metro Station.

Water and sewerage projects worth Rs 863.38 crore will also be taken up. These include a 2-MGD recycling plant at Bawana, a 564-MLD wastewater treatment plant at Okhla, and sewerage infrastructure linked to Barapullah Drain, Batla House and Okhla.

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The education package includes a permanent G+3 school building in Dwarka and new classrooms in East Vinod Nagar and Rohini. Their combined cost is Rs 143.02 crore.

Power infrastructure projects worth Rs 232.42 crore, including new grid substations, are also scheduled for inauguration.

The chief minister said the projects would directly benefit lakhs of Delhi residents and improve essential services.

“Our government is resolved to ensure that the benefits of development reach every area and every section of Delhi, and that the capital is developed into a modern, clean, empowered, and facility-rich Delhi,” she said.