DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi lines up Rs 2,800-cr infra push during PM Modi birthday fortnight

Delhi lines up Rs 2,800-cr infra push during PM Modi birthday fortnight

Projects across roads, transport, water, education and power to be inaugurated

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Modi.
Advertisement

Delhi is set for a major infrastructure push from September 17 to October 2, when the Delhi Government will observe ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Advertisement

The fortnight will see the inauguration of completed projects spanning roads, transport, sewerage, water management, education, power and civic amenities. The biggest among them is the Rs 1,635 crore Phase III of the Barapullah Elevated Road, linking Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar.

Advertisement

CM Gupta said the programme has added significance this year as Modi, who became Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, is set to complete 25 years in public office. She described the fortnight as an initiative dedicated to Delhi’s residents and the development of the capital.

Advertisement

Among the road projects ready for inauguration are an underpass near Mukarba Chowk on the Outer Ring Road and a Rs 54.10 crore approach road connecting Badli Junction with Haiderpur Metro Station.

Water and sewerage projects worth Rs 863.38 crore will also be taken up. These include a 2-MGD recycling plant at Bawana, a 564-MLD wastewater treatment plant at Okhla, and sewerage infrastructure linked to Barapullah Drain, Batla House and Okhla.

Advertisement

The education package includes a permanent G+3 school building in Dwarka and new classrooms in East Vinod Nagar and Rohini. Their combined cost is Rs 143.02 crore.

Power infrastructure projects worth Rs 232.42 crore, including new grid substations, are also scheduled for inauguration.

The chief minister said the projects would directly benefit lakhs of Delhi residents and improve essential services.

“Our government is resolved to ensure that the benefits of development reach every area and every section of Delhi, and that the capital is developed into a modern, clean, empowered, and facility-rich Delhi,” she said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts