Delhi liquor sales surge 13.5%, revenue touches Rs 589 crore

Delhi witnessed a sharp rise in liquor sales ahead of Diwali, with more than 3.31 crore bottles sold during the fortnight leading up to the festival, generating revenue of Rs 589.17 crore, according to provisional figures from the Excise Department.

The sales marked a 13.5 per cent increase in revenue over the corresponding period last year, when around 2.96 crore bottles worth Rs 518.97 crore were sold. The latest figures indicate that nearly 35 lakh more bottles were purchased this festive season compared with 2025.

November 7, a day before Diwali, emerged as the busiest day for liquor retailers, with sales touching Rs 79.25 crore. Around 40.45 lakh bottles were sold on the day. In comparison, liquor sales on Diwali eve last year stood at Rs 63.40 crore, with 34.70 lakh bottles sold.

All liquor outlets in the national capital remained closed on November 8 on account of Diwali, which was designated a dry day by the Excise Department.

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Delhi’s liquor retail network is currently operated by four government-owned corporations: the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS). Together, they operate more than 700 liquor vends across the city.

The government-run retail arrangement was restored in September 2022 following the withdrawal of the previous excise policy for 2021-22, which had allowed private players to operate liquor shops. The policy was withdrawn following allegations of irregularities.

The existing excise framework was extended by the Delhi Government until March 31, 2027, as work on a revised policy continued. The proposed policy, which reportedly envisages retaining government control over retail sales while introducing changes to the existing system, was sent to the Centre for approval in October.

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The Excise Department has set a revenue target of Rs 7,200 crore for the financial year 2026-27, slightly higher than the Rs 7,148 crore target fixed for 2025-26.