Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. photo Credit: Twitter/ @BJP4India

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Stepping up its attack on AAP, the BJP released a “sting operation” video on Monday that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid “commission” to acquire liquor licences in Delhi and demanded the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

At a press conference with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari, Patra released the “sting operation” video featuring Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, the accused number 13 in the liquor scam case.

“It is an open-and-shut case because Marwahji himself is admitting all these in this video,” he said.

The BJP leader said more such videos will come out in the future and appealed to all liquor contractors to come forward and expose the “corruption” without fear.

 “We asked Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered and therefore, we have come here to expose them through a sting operation,” Patra added.

He said it is clear from the sting operation that the AAP government in Delhi “invited blacklisted companies and gave contracts to them”.

The sting operation also establishes that Kejriwal and Sisodia “took out 80 per cent revenue from the pockets of the people of Delhi and put them in the pockets of their friends through brokerage”, Patra said.

“Through this liquor policy, white money was converted into black money, and sent to Kejriwal and Sisodia,” he alleged.

Gupta said the sting operation “clearly showed” that the liquor sale increased in the national capital but the revenue from it decreased drastically.

“If Kejriwal has even a little bit of shame, it is time for him to sack Sisodia,” he said, adding that the chief minister sold the dream of transforming Delhi into Singapore, “but made it a hub of corruption”.

Tiwari said the sting operation substantiates all the questions that the BJP has been asking the Kejriwal government over the liquor policy.

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

