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Home / Delhi / Delhi liquor shops to remain closed on October 9-10 amid protests

Delhi liquor shops to remain closed on October 9-10 amid protests

Excise Department orders two-day closure as a preventive measure to maintain public order, citing inputs from Delhi Police

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:53 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The Delhi government on Thursday directed the closure of liquor stores in the city on October 9 and 10 due to the 'prevailing' situation to maintain public order. Representational image/file
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The Delhi government on Thursday directed the closure of liquor stores in the city on October 9 and 10 due to the “prevailing” situation to maintain public order.

An order issued by the Excise Department said that the closure of liquor vends was based on Delhi Police inputs as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining “public order”.

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The order has come ahead of ongoing protests by opposition parties demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged “vote theft”.

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A call for protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 has also been given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.

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The officer said no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar, and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering.

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