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Home / Delhi / Delhi logs 199 fresh H1N1 cases amid 4 suspected deaths; tally reaches 3,006

Delhi logs 199 fresh H1N1 cases amid 4 suspected deaths; tally reaches 3,006

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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This is the second highest single-day count reported this season, taking the total number of H1N1 infections in Delhi to 3,006.
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Delhi’s swine flu cases have risen sharply, with 199 fresh H1N1 cases reported on August 29. Information about four deaths among infected patients has raised questions over the government’s repeated claim that no one has died of infection in the Capital.

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This is the second highest single-day count reported this season, taking the total number of H1N1 infections in Delhi to 3,006.

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The rise in cases has coincided with reports of four patients dying while undergoing treatment for H1N1 infection at private hospitals in different parts of the city. However, none of the four deaths has so far been officially confirmed by the Delhi Government or the Health Department as being caused by swine flu.

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The government and the department have maintained that the situation is under control. They have also claimed that hospitals have adequate isolation beds, medicines and testing facilities, and that no death due to swine flu has been reported so far. The reported deaths, however, have brought the focus back to how the severity of the outbreak is being assessed and communicated.

According to information from the Delhi Health Department, Arun Malik (32), who was undergoing treatment for H1N1 infection at PSRI Hospital, died during treatment on Sunday. His death is among the latest reported cases involving a patient infected with swine flu.

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A 70-year-old man undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dwarka has also reportedly died. Information has emerged that he too was infected with H1N1. However, neither case has been officially confirmed as a death caused by the infection.

Another reported case dates back to early August, when a teenage girl died at a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh after being infected with H1N1. Her family also claimed that her elder sister had died in a similar manner.

The daily figure itself has now become significant as it represents one of the highest single-day increases recorded during the season. However, no fresh daily figures have been made public by the Delhi Government or the Health Department after August 29.

That has raised further concern as infections continue to rises while the publicly available data remains unchanged. The lack of an official determination in these cases has left the extent of the outbreak’s impact unclear.

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