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Home / Delhi / Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Mishra dies at 67

Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Mishra dies at 67

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra (retd), 67, died at his residence on Thursday morning, officials said.

His last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium at 11 am on Friday, the Lokayukta office said.

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Born on March 27, 1959, Mishra was a retired judge of the Jharkhand High Court and had also served as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court. He was appointed Delhi Lokayukta in March 2022.

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Justice Mishra came from a family with an association with education. His grandfather was an educationist during the pre-Independence era and served as the headmaster of district schools.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled his death in a post, describing the demise as extremely sad. She prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family and well-wishers to bear the loss.

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