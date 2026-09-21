Delhi: Luv Kush Ramlila Committee holds ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Red Fort grounds

The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee held its “bhoomi pujan” ceremony at the Red Fort grounds on Sunday, marking the beginning of preparations for this year’s Ramlila, scheduled from October 11 to 21.

Committee president Arjun Kumar said the Ramlila would feature a high-tech digital stage and would be broadcast live on around 100 Indian and international television channels. Nearly 40 Bollywood actors are also expected to participate in the staging, he said.

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The ceremony was conducted by priests from Vrindavan, Mathura and Delhi, with MPs Praveen Khandelwal and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kumar participating in the rituals.

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MP Bansuri Swaraj said the committee had been working to preserve Indian culture and traditions and was also involved in various social and religious activities.

As part of its “Ghar-Ghar Ram, Ghar-Ghar Tulsi” campaign, the committee plans to distribute Tulsi plants to 5,100 members of Generation Z, Kumar said. The committee will also create an image of Lord Ram using one lakh diyas on the occasion of Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 20.

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The ceremony was attended by several MPs, MLAs, former public representatives, MCD officials, police and administrative officials and other dignitaries. A cultural programme was also organised during the event.