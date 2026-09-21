DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Luv Kush Ramlila Committee holds ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Red Fort grounds

Delhi: Luv Kush Ramlila Committee holds ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Red Fort grounds

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj along with Members of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee during the Bhumi Pujan ceremony ahead of the annual Ramlila celebrations at Red Fort Grounds, in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee held its “bhoomi pujan” ceremony at the Red Fort grounds on Sunday, marking the beginning of preparations for this year’s Ramlila, scheduled from October 11 to 21.

Committee president Arjun Kumar said the Ramlila would feature a high-tech digital stage and would be broadcast live on around 100 Indian and international television channels. Nearly 40 Bollywood actors are also expected to participate in the staging, he said.

Advertisement

The ceremony was conducted by priests from Vrindavan, Mathura and Delhi, with MPs Praveen Khandelwal and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kumar participating in the rituals.

Advertisement

MP Bansuri Swaraj said the committee had been working to preserve Indian culture and traditions and was also involved in various social and religious activities.

As part of its “Ghar-Ghar Ram, Ghar-Ghar Tulsi” campaign, the committee plans to distribute Tulsi plants to 5,100 members of Generation Z, Kumar said. The committee will also create an image of Lord Ram using one lakh diyas on the occasion of Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 20.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by several MPs, MLAs, former public representatives, MCD officials, police and administrative officials and other dignitaries. A cultural programme was also organised during the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts