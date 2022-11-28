Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Keshav Puram area

New Delhi, November 28
A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Monday, officials said.
Information about the blaze was received at 12.25 pm and 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to officials of the fire department.
No causality has been reported so far in the incident at C-46 Lawrence Road in the Keshav Puram industrial area, they said.
