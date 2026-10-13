Delhi makes Aadhaar mandatory for electricity subsidy, allows enrolment ID as alternative

The Delhi Government has made Aadhaar proof mandatory for consumers seeking benefits under its electricity subsidy scheme, while allowing those who do not have an Aadhaar number to submit their 14-digit enrolment ID to avail the benefit.

The Department of Power issued a notification, invoking Section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016. The notification, published in the Delhi Gazette, states that beneficiaries “shall furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number” through a web portal or any other mode decided by the government.

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For individuals who have not been assigned an Aadhaar number, the notification provides an alternative. They may apply for Aadhaar enrolment specifically to avail the electricity subsidy and submit their 14-digit enrolment ID number.

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The requirement applies to consumers covered under the electricity subsidy scheme administered through the city's distribution agencies — BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Military Engineer Services (MES), in their respective areas.

The government said that Aadhaar-based identification would help establish beneficiaries identities and enable them to receive subsidies in a “convenient and seamless manner”. It also cited the need to simplify procedures and promote transparency and efficiency.

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The notification notes that expenditure on the electricity subsidy scheme is met from the Consolidated Fund of Delhi. It directs the Department of Power and its implementing agencies to ensure wide publicity through the media so that beneficiaries are informed about the Aadhaar requirement.