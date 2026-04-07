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Home / Delhi / Delhi man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl on pretext of fixing speaker

Delhi man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl on pretext of fixing speaker

The police said the accused was known to the victim’s father

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:04 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl after luring her to his house on the pretext of repairing a speaker, the police said on Tuesday.

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The accused, identified as Sadaruddin (32), a resident of Aman Vihar, was arrested.

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According to police, a PCR call reporting the incident was received at Aman Vihar Police Station on April 2, prompting immediate action.

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The victim’s statement was recorded in the presence of her parents, and based on her account, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

The police said the accused was known to the victim’s father and belonged to the same community. He has been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigation is under way by the Rohini district police.

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A video related to the case has also surfaced on social media, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the minor to his residence under the guise of fixing a speaker and then committed the assault.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police urged citizens to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands under any circumstances.

“All citizens are requested not to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances and immediately inform the police about any such criminal so that strict legal action can be taken against him,” the statement said.

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