Delhi man attacks live-in partner with acid after break up

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her former live-in partner in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura on Tuesday after she broke up with him, police said.

The woman, who was on her way to work when the incident occurred, suffered serious burn injuries to her face, chest and thigh, and was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. She was later referred to GTB Hospital in view of the severity of her injuries, police said.

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According to police, the woman was walking to work in Gandhi Nagar around 6 am when the accused allegedly approached her from behind near a local crossing and threw acid on her before fleeing the spot.

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The woman, in severe pain, sought help from an around 80-year-old man, whose left hand also suffered minor burn injuries during the incident, police said.

She somehow managed to return to her rented accommodation, following which the landlord's son informed police. A police team reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital.

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During the investigation, police found that the woman had been living separately from her family and had been staying on rent in the Bhajanpura area for around two-and-a-half to three years. She had allegedly been in a live-in relationship with the accused for around three years, officials said.

The woman had distanced herself from the accused around two-and-a-half to three months ago, following which he allegedly attacked her with acid, police said.

Police have identified the accused and teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, they said.

The woman's family is originally from Uttar Pradesh, while an aunt used to visit her occasionally, police said.