DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi man attacks live-in partner with acid after break up

Delhi man attacks live-in partner with acid after break up

The woman had distanced herself from the accused around two-and-a-half to three months ago, following which he allegedly attacked her with acid

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:31 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police have identified the accused and teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her former live-in partner in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura on Tuesday after she broke up with him, police said.

The woman, who was on her way to work when the incident occurred, suffered serious burn injuries to her face, chest and thigh, and was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. She was later referred to GTB Hospital in view of the severity of her injuries, police said.

Advertisement

According to police, the woman was walking to work in Gandhi Nagar around 6 am when the accused allegedly approached her from behind near a local crossing and threw acid on her before fleeing the spot.

Advertisement

The woman, in severe pain, sought help from an around 80-year-old man, whose left hand also suffered minor burn injuries during the incident, police said.

She somehow managed to return to her rented accommodation, following which the landlord's son informed police. A police team reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital.

Advertisement

During the investigation, police found that the woman had been living separately from her family and had been staying on rent in the Bhajanpura area for around two-and-a-half to three years. She had allegedly been in a live-in relationship with the accused for around three years, officials said.

The woman had distanced herself from the accused around two-and-a-half to three months ago, following which he allegedly attacked her with acid, police said.

Police have identified the accused and teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, they said.

The woman's family is originally from Uttar Pradesh, while an aunt used to visit her occasionally, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts