Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

New Delhi, September 9
A 38-year-old man died while trying to shield his son from a group of boys attacking him with bricks here, a police official said on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hanif, a resident of Sanjay Colony in southeast Delhi.
The official said Hanif's two minor sons were also injured in the clash.
According to police, the incident occurred on Friday around 11 pm when Hanif's 14-year-old son ventured out to retrieve his parked bike from a nearby street.
There, he encountered a group of four to five boys occupying the bike, obstructing his path. Despite his request to clear the way, they refused, leading to a heated argument that rapidly escalated into a physical altercation.
Upon hearing the uproar, Hanif rushed outside only to see his son under attack by the group. In his attempt to intervene and protect his child, Hanif became the target of the assailants, who mercilessly assaulted him with bricks.
"On receiving a call regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured was taken to AIIMS where doctors declared him dead," said a senior police official.
"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt initiated to nab the accused, who are at large," the official added.
