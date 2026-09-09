DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Man held for circulating obscene AI-generated photos of college acquaintance

Delhi: Man held for circulating obscene AI-generated photos of college acquaintance

The accused, identified as Keshav Bansal, allegedly operated multiple fake Instagram, Discord and Facebook accounts and used several Gmail IDs to maintain anonymity

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using photographs of a college acquaintance taken from her private social media account to create obscene AI-generated images and circulate them through fake social media accounts, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Keshav Bansal, a BTech graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering and a resident of East Punjabi Bagh, allegedly operated multiple fake Instagram, Discord and Facebook accounts and used several Gmail IDs to maintain anonymity while creating and circulating the objectionable content, they said.

Advertisement

“The case came to light after the 22-year-old woman approached the Cyber Police Station in North Delhi and alleged that unknown persons had created and circulated AI-generated obscene photographs and videos using her facial images,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The complainant told police that she received messages from several anonymous Instagram accounts informing her that her morphed photographs and videos were being circulated through Discord servers.

She also alleged that fake Instagram accounts were being used to post and share the objectionable content and that threatening messages were being sent to her with the intention of humiliating and harassing her, the officer said.

Advertisement

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up immediately. A team was formed to identify the persons involved and trace the digital infrastructure used in the crime. The investigating team conducted a detailed analysis of digital footprints, social media accounts, email IDs and other technical evidence linked to the fake profiles.

“The technical probe revealed linkages among multiple Instagram accounts, discord accounts and Gmail IDs allegedly used in connection with the creation, uploading and circulation of the objectionable material,” the officer said.

The digital trail was analysed to establish the identity of the person operating the accounts and ascertain how the content was created and disseminated. Subsequently, Bansal was identified and apprehended.

“He obtained photographs of the complainant from her private account and used AI-based image-generation and editing technology to create obscene morphed images. The accused then uploaded the AI-generated objectionable content on anonymous discord servers,” she further added.

During interrogation, Bansal disclosed that he knew the complainant from college and that personal resentment had developed between them following repeated insults. He further disclosed that after the initial content was uploaded, unknown online users created more explicit AI-generated images and videos, which he subsequently reposted on the platform.

During the investigation, police recovered a mobile phone, two SIM cards and other relevant digital evidence allegedly connected with the case.

Further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts