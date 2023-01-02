Delhi man held for killing wife, friend

New Delhi, January 1

Solving a double murder case within six hours of the incident, the Delhi Police on Sunday said they arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and his childhood friend after discovering they were having an affair.

Southwest DCP Manoj C said the accused was identified as Gandharv, alias Sunny (22). “The deceased include accused’s wife and childhood friend. His wife was having affair with his childhood friend and it led to the double murder,” he said.

The DCP said on December 30, the duty constable at Safdarjung Hospital received information that a youth and a woman are lying in a pool of blood on a footpath near the hospital’s gate no. 2 on Aurobindo Marg. Both of them were admitted to the hospital with critical injuries from a sharp-edged weapon. The youth was identified as Sagar while the identity of the woman, who had a deep sharp injury on right cheek, was withheld. Sagar succumbed during the course of treatment, and shortly after, so did the woman.

During investigation, it came to be known that the woman and Sunny had a love marriage around a year ago. After their marriage, they started living together in Noida and worked in a local hospital. Meanwhile, the woman came in contact with Sunny’s childhood friend Sagar and she started having an affair with him.

The police learnt that Sunny was making threats to Sagar for many weeks. Teams conducted raids at Sunny’s possible hideouts and succeeded in nabbing the accused from Karkardoma. — IANS