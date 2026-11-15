Delhi: Man held for killing woman after sexual assault bid

The Delhi Police arrested a man accused of bludgeoning a woman to death in the Burari area, with the investigators revealing that the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman who was suspected drunk before repeatedly beating her, resulting in her death.

According to police sources, the accused told investigators during interrogation that he had spotted the woman and approached her with the intention of committing a crime.

When his alleged attempt failed, he attacked her. He is accused of repeatedly striking her head with a stone, leading to her death.

The woman’s body was recovered on Tuesday. The police said it was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

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Following investigation, the accused was arrested. Further investigation is on.