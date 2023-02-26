Delhi man immolates himself after receiving property confiscation notice

ANI
New Delhi, February 26
A 33-year-old man on Saturday succumbed to burn injuries, who allegedly self-immolated in the wake of the confiscation of his properties, in Delhi's Gokalpuri village, police said.
According to Delhi Police, Kapil Kumar (33), proprietor of Vanshika Collections, poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze after he received a property confiscation notice from the court.
He died on Saturday at around 3.43 am, Delhi Police said.
"Some officials arrived in the Gokal Puri Police Station and produced the court order seeking police assistance for taking possession of one property in Gokal Puri village Delhi. Staff from the police station went to the property, to be confiscated," police said.
"On receiving the information, the person tried to pour petrol and set himself on fire, near his property," police said, adding that the people tried to rescue him and douse the fire.
He was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital by police staff but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
A case regarding this has been registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Gokal Puri Police Station and an investigation is going on, Delhi Police added.
